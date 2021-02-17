FASTag compliance on NH-65 jumps to 94% as it’s made compulsory

NALGONDA

17 February 2021 21:44 IST

FASTag sales near toll plazas was over 1,800 which is a record, compared to the usual 300-400 numbers

Vehicle users’ compliance with FASTag, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways’ electronic toll collection initiative, jumped to 94% on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) on the first day of the compulsory rule coming into effect from the midnight of February 15/16.

The remaining six percent users included some ‘wilful violators’, and trucks and heavy goods transporters, whose owners have not maintained sufficient FASTag amounts, and hence the vehicles were ‘blacklisted’ in the lane. According to plaza officials, the Ministry’s rule was widely received, and it was visible in the toll collection reports. While the previous week’s collection through FASTag was around 85%, the number of vehicles grew by nearly 10% overnight.

On the day prior to implementation too, at least 20 member banks and its agents had set up tents at the various plazas for special sales. Officials say the Monday figures of FASTag sales near toll plazas was over 1,800 which is a record, compared to the usual 300-400 numbers.

On the first day, about 800 vehicles of various categories were charged double the toll for not having a FASTag or having a non-functional FASTag at Pantangi toll plaza. While some voluntarily paid the double charge, as “not a frequent traveller,” most others were truck drivers whose FASTags were not functional, owing to low balances by their owners.

At the Gudur toll plaza on Hyderabad-Bhupalapally, near Bibinagar, there were initial hiccups for reading of the Radio Frequency Identification tag. More than 1,500 vehicle users here paid double the toll, while another 700 users purchased a FASTag on the premises and exited the toll gates.