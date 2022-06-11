Fashion designer found dead in Hyderabad

Prathyusha Garimella. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 11, 2022 23:23 IST

An unidentified chemical in a bottle was also found next to Prathyusha Garimella

A fashion designer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

Prathyusha Garimella, 35, was found dead in her bathroom by the police who were alerted by security guards. The house door had to be forced open as she did not respond to repeated calls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An unidentified chemical in a bottle was also found next to her.

Ms. Garimella had a flagship store in Hyderabad since 2013. An alumni of the University of Warwick, she had also featured in top fashion magazines for her work.

According to Banjara Hills police, a note, purportedly written by her, was found. The note mentioned about her dejection in life and apologies to parents and well-wishers.

Police have shifted the victim’s body to Osmania General Hospital. A case was registered.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: 040-6620 2000.)