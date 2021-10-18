Farmers incur huge loss due to rains

SANGAREDDY

18 October 2021 18:40 IST

No standing crop was damaged, cotton yield may be hit, say officials

Due to the recent bout of heavy rains, two days ago, crop loss was reported from several villages in the erstwhile Medak district. However, the officials said that there was no loss of standing crops and added that in some places the crop may have got washed away in the rain water.

Heavy rain was reported at Kolcharam, Narsapur, Tekmal, Alladurgam, Shivampet, Chinnashankarampet and Manoharabad mandals in Medak district. Chilipched mandal recorded 10 cm rainfall, highest on the day, followed by 78.3 mm at Kolcharam, 75.8 mm at Narsapur, 73.2mm at Tekmal. Farmers from several villages in Kolcharam mandal reported that standing crops — paddy and cotton — fell on ground due to the impact of heavy rains. At Veldurthi paddy that was harvested and being dried on road got washed away.

Agriculture officials have reportedly admitted that in thousands of acres the crop was lost due to heavy rains in the season. It was stated that that the crop loss was in about 50,000 acres in Narayanakhed division alone and a report was forwarded to the higher officials.

Coming to Siddipet district, the officials said that main standing crop was paddy in about 3.5 lakh acres out of the total 5 lakh plus acres and the paddy has already recovered after after the change in weather.

“In the case of cotton, there will be stunted growth due to heavy rains resulting in water logging in the fields and crop being in water for several days. The impact will be on the yield. Instead of eight to 10 quintals per acre, it might be between six to eight quintals. However, we will be knowing only after crop is harvested,” an agriculture official explained.