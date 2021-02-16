Farmers fearing for their future: Bhatti

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka in Jadcherla during his meeting with farmers.

Hyderabad

16 February 2021 22:54 IST

Will raise it in Assembly, says CLP leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has warned that the very survival of farmers was at stake due to the new farm laws that will bring in corporate farming driving away small and marginal farmers.

Speaking to farmers at Tandra in Kalwakurthy as a part of his ‘Face-to-Face with Farmers’, he said while the farmers were in fear on their future with the new laws none of the Telangana ministers were siding with them in this hour of crisis.

In fact, their fears have doubled after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the government would not buy the crop from the next season. Is it due to the new farm laws, he asked the CM to clarify. He said his meeting with farmers throughout the State was to understand their fears and raise it in the Assembly seeking answers from the government.

Mr. Vikramarka alleged that both the Central and State governments were terrorising the farmers foisting false cases but the Congress party would support the farmers when they need political support the most.

Explaining how lack of government support will hurt the farmers, he said tomato farmers in Narayankhed recently had to throw away their produce due to lack of support price. Neither the traders were willing to buy nor the government was helping and they just threw away the produce on the roads.

He said both Narendra Modi and KCR were together in cheating the farmers to ensure their crony capitalists benefited. He said BJP was a party of businessmen and Prime Minister Modi was working for Ambani and Adani and such groups at the cost of common man. He said the farm laws will not only harm the farmers but also the consumers at the end of the chain.

MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud, former MLA Vamshichand Reddy, Nagarkurnool DCC president Vamshi Krishna , Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy were among present.