Expedite desilting works on stormwater drains: Mayor

Special focus on areas which were badly hit during the torrential rains last year

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has issued instructions to the GHMC officials to expedite de-silting of stormwater drains, and complete the nala-widening and development works soon.

Review meeting

During a review meeting with zonal commissioners and Engineering officials on nala widening and de-silting works on Monday, Ms.Vijayalakshmi said special focus should be on the areas which were badly hit during the torrential rains last year. Measures should be taken to see that the same situation is not repeated this year, she said. She directed officials to ensure completion of nala desilting works by month-end. She also asked them to complete preparation of detailed project reports for nala widening and development works planned with an expenditure of ₹ 858 crore, and invite tenders for the works. Details and phone numbers of the monsoon emergency teams should be shared with corporators and other public representatives. Corporators should be kept in loop about the desilting works and they should also be given the details of officials entrusted with the responsibility of removing fallen trees, she said. Complaints lodged through social media should be paid attention to and the issues thereof be resolved.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar asked the zonal commissioners to send the photos pertaining to nala desilting to the corporators and legislators after geo-mapping the coordinates. Already nala desilting works have been completed, and after every rain, the desilting should be taken up afresh, he said. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Chief Engineer, Strategic Nala Development Programme Vasantha, zonal commissioners and engineering officials participated in the review.

