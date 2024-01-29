Ex-MLA Challa Vamsi Chand to launch yatra for revival of Palamuru on January 31

January 29, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the aim of leading Mahabubnagar, also known as Palamuru, district on the path of progress with the help of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former MLA from Kalwakurthy and special invitee of CWC Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy will launch Palamuru Nyay yatra on January 31.

The yatra will commence in the presence of Mahbubnagar District Congress Incharge and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha from Ksheera Lingeswara Swamy Math at Krishna village of Maktal constituency. It will pass through seven Assembly constituencies under Mahbubnagar Parliamentary constituency. This padayatra will last for about 25 days with three days in each constituency, according to a statement from Vamsi Chand’s office.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. The yatra is aimed making the combined Mahabubnagar district, which has been neglected in all sectors like irrigation, education, medical and others, and employment, an ideal district.

