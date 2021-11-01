Ex-MLA, 29 others remanded in judicial custody

Hyderabad

Police arrested them for gambling

Thirty persons, including Mahabubabad former MLA Sriram Bhadraiah and one of the directors of Vasavi (Constructions) Group C. V..S. Rajaram, who who caught by the Cyberabad’s Special Operations Team on Sunday for participating in gambling at a farm house at Manchirevula, were sent to judicial remand on Monday.

The Narsingi police registered a case against the gambling organiser and former director of a defunct vernacular news channel Gutta Suman Kumar and 29 others. The SOT teams raided the farm house and apprehended them.

Police seized ₹ 6.7 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars, two casino boxes and even a bank card swiping machines from the possession of the accused.

“We are trying to get the account number to which the swiping machine is linked to secure details of the transactions,” an officer said.

On Monday, all the arrested persons were produced before the Rajendra Nagar court and the court remanded them in judicial custody.