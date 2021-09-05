ESIC hospital services find mention in international webinar

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 00:07 IST

COVID and non-COVID services provided by ESIC Medical College and Hospital came into the limelight at an international webinar and panel discussion on COVID care held in collaboration with the Asociacion Latinoamericana de Comunicacion Audiovisual Parlamentaria (ALCAP) on Saturday.

The medical services provided at the super speciality hospital, and expenditure for patients and insurance cover, were documented and would be presented in other countries.

The panellists were from India, and European and Latin American countries. Dr. Marcelo E Decoud (Argentina-Paraguay), General Regional Director of the Audio-Visual Regional Hub of ALCAP, Prof. Srinivas M., Dean of ESIC Medical College, Manish Uprety F.R.A.S, Special Advisor, ALCAP, Paraguay, Dr. Tatjana Byrne (Germany), Prof. Vitor Verdelho (Portugal) and Bernard Hennet (France), were among the panellists who shared their experiences about COVID treatment, vaccination, mental health, reopening of schools, research and introduction of new technologies.

