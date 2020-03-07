Equal rights for women sought

NIZAMABAD

07 March 2020 00:26 IST

Rasta roko staged against increasing cases of atrocities against women

Activists of Center of Indian Trade Unions and All India Democratic Women’s Association, here on Friday, staged a rasta roko protesting against an increase in atrocities on womenfolk and harassment and discrimination against them at work places.

Speaking on the occasion, Noorjahan and S. Latha, district secretaries of CITU and AIDWA respectively, said that after the BJP led NDA had come to power at Centre for the second time atrocities and assaults on women and children have risen. Women were being subjected to economic exploitation as they were treated as second rate citizens, they added.

Demanding equal rights and equal pay for equal work for women, they felt that they should be provided with social security and 33 % reservation in the law making Houses. Special interest must be taken to prevent violence against women and strict implementation of the Acts to ensure severe punishment for the culprits, they said.

In the last six year rule of the TRS sexual attacks on children and women and their murders also increased. Gruesome incidents like rape of a six month old baby in Hanmakonda, murder of Manasa, Laxmi, Priyanka Reddy, Naresh-Swathi; Madhukar-Amrutha; and Pranay took place in the last five years. State government miserably failed to prevent them, said they.

Ms. Noorjahan said that the non-implementation of provisions of the law indicated the lack of sincerity of rulers that be in providing safety and security to women. She demanded the implementation of a minimum wage and also an equal pay for equal work for women.