Telangana

Engineering student slips and falls to death 

A third-year Engineering student of a private college died reportedly after falling from the second floor of her hostel accommodation in Vanasthalipuram police limits on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ramya hailing from Wanaparthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to police, Ramya was staying at a hostel at B.N. Reddy Nagar on Sagar Ring Road. On Saturday, around 7 p.m., when Ramya along with her friends was chatting on the second floor, allegedly she lost control while sitting on a railing which was erected as parapet and fell down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
Read more...