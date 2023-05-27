Engineering admissions in Telangana to start from June 26

May 27, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Engineering admissions in Telangana will begin on June 26 with the first phase of counselling scheduled for that date. A detailed notification on the admissions will be released on June 21.

This year, admissions will be conducted in three phases for engineering and pharmacy courses. In the first phase, online registration and slot booking for certificate verification will start on June 26. Certificate verification will continue till July 6 while one can exercise web options from June 28 to July 8. Seat seat allotment will be done before July 12.

In the second phase, registrations will commence on July 21 and seat allotment would be done before July 28. The final phase will be conducted from August 2 and seat allotment completed on August 7.

The guidelines for spot admissions will be released on August 8.

