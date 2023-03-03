ADVERTISEMENT

EMBO scientists interact with CSIR-CCMB researchers

March 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, visited CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and interacted with the scientists here as part of their multi-city trip to India on Friday.

The EMBO scientists delivered talks on cutting-edge biological questions to the early career researchers and conducted a workshop. They also explored the possibilities of how EMBO can reach out to the life scientists.

“India is a major contributor to the work of EMBO. Over the past week, our three teams have learned a lot about the kind of support we can provide to early career researchers. The infrastructure and support to life science research are really impressive,” said Director Fiona Watt.

“With partners like EMBO, scientists across the world come together for a common cause. EMBO and India are also looking at expanding the scope of their partnership to enable fruitful scientific discourses and training programmes,” CSIR-CCMB Director Dr Vinay Nandicoori, said in a press release.

