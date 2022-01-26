Efforts to showcase Kollur 2-BHK project to PM

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 23:48 IST

KCR may invite Modi to inaugurate project when he comes to city on Feb. 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city of Hyderabad for unveiling the gigantic statue of Ramanujacharyulu on February 5 could also become the time for showcasing another humongous project of the State government.

While not included in the scheduled itinerary of the PM, the State government is making efforts for a stop at the double bedroom housing project at Kollur on Outer Ring Road, sources informed.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is keen on inviting Mr. Modi to inaugurate the prestigious undertaking, which is said to be the largest condominium project in Asia, and one among the biggest in the world.

Advertising

Advertising

Efforts are on to get the PM’s nod at least for an aerial view of the project if a stop is not possible due to security considerations, sources said. Directions have been issued to get the premises spruced up for the launch in February first week, as the mega township of 117 towers and 15,660 dwelling units has been lying vacant despite completion one and a half years ago.

More than 500 labourers have been deployed, along with 50 water tankers and 50 tractors, in order to ready the premises in the shortest possible duration.

Best sustainability

The project is distinct not for its size alone though. It is designed as the model township for the best sustainability practices, following directions and supervision by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

Planned and constructed in 144 acres of government land, the township boasts a sewage treatment plant with the capacity to treat nine million liters of sewage per day, and pipelines laid for use of treated water for gardening. Two dedicated 33/11kV electrical sub stations are planned, of which construction of one has been completed.

Power supply is through underground cables, and centralised ducting is provided for all utility infrastructure, which will prevent the need for road cutting in future, officials informed. Power back up is provided for elevators through generators.

One more key feature of the project which is designed to house a population of 80,000 to 90,000, is its solid waste management yard. Garbage generated from the township will be treated inside the premises, and not a scrap will be thrown out, an official informed.

Similar is the rain water harvesting system, designed to tap every drop of rain falling on the rooftops. Storm water drains have been built apart from the underground sewerage lines, over which walking and cycling tracks are laid.

Spaces are earmarked for playgrounds, open air gyms, indoor sports complex, open sports arena, tot-lots, multipurpose ground, amphitheatre, open air auditorium, Bathukamma ghat, commercial complexes, play schools, Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools and even burial grounds/cremation centres.

The community will have its own police and fire stations too, apart from Basti Dawakhanas, hospitals, post office and other public facilities, for which space is allocated.