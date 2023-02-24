ADVERTISEMENT

Edtech firm to train women engineers

February 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Edtech company TalentSprint, which offers transformational deep-tech programmes, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, where it will select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students from across the country to become globally competitive software engineers.

The programme offers a 100% fee scholarship and ₹1 lakh to every selected student. The programme focusses on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem-solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders. Google supported the programme since its inception, according to Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint.

Google GM Shiv Venkataraman said in a press release that the programme was helping the growing diversity in tech. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E specialising in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, math, applied math or equivalent and having scored over 70% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examinations are eligible for this programme.

