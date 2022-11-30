ED questions actor Vijay Deverakonda over funding of ‘Liger’

November 30, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999

ANI

Actor Vijay Devarakonda. File. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned actor Vijay Deverakonda in connection with the funding of the film ‘Liger’.

According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999) violation. Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai to pursue the former’s dreams in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while preparing for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor is reportedly about to begin shooting for his next film 'Jana Gana Mana' with director Puri Jaggannadh. The actor will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film 'Khusi' alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

