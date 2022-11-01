ED, CBI are keeping track of shady deals, will act at an appropriate time, says Laxman

ADVERTISEMENT

Central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are “keeping track, actively securing information about the illegal deals and transactions in Telangana and will act at an appropriate time”, said Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC morcha president K. Laxman on Tuesday.

“These agencies function independently and do not work on government directions. Those guilty of looting public wealth or indulging in corruption should be punished and that day is not far. When our government comes to power, we will certainly take action. In Uttar Pradesh ₹200 crore worth of ill-gotten properties were confiscated,” he said, participating in the the ‘Meet The Press’ organised by the Hyderabad Press Club and responding to a question as to why the Centre has not acted on the charges of corruption in TS.

“This bypoll is a chance to present our agenda. We know TRS Government is not going to fall by losing this bypoll and BJP cannot form the government if it wins. But, it will certainly show that only our party can fight the TRS, give us the momemtum, besides halting this government’s illegal activities,” he said.

The electoral fight is between the “self-respect of the Telangana people” and “arrogance of power” of the TRS Government and he was confident that the no amount of money being spent or liquor being distributed would help the ruling party. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s games will not work, even at Munugode, he took to criticising Prime Minister Modi rather than explain about constituency development in the last eight years,” he said.

None of the BJP leaders was involved in the alleged horse-trading bid on the four TRS MLAs at Moinabad farmhouse recently and the entire drama has been scripted and directed from the Pragati Bhavan. “We are for an impartial enquiry – probe by a sitting supreme court judge or handover the case to CBI. What are they (TRS) afraid of?” he asked.

Mr. Laxman said the central leaders have been busy with elections in other states so refrained from campaigning for the bypoll. To another question, he said Telugu Desam Rajya Sabha members joined BJP “as per norms of the Election Commission” but elected MLAs/MPs should quit and seek re-election. The party is ready for state elections anytime whether it is advanced or along with general elections but it will be the Election Commission which will take the final decision even if KCR dissolves the House beforehand.