ADVERTISEMENT

Economy meals at ₹20-50 at select railway stations

April 23, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced meals at ₹20 and ₹50. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the concept of “Economy Meals” to provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to the rail passengers during this summer.

Two types of meals are being sold, particularly to those travelling in general coaches - economy meals priced at ₹20 and snack meals for ₹50. The meal counters are now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total across Indian Railways including 12 stations within South Central Railway (SCR).

Economy meals are priced ₹20 and Snack meal at ₹50, under the ‘Economy meal’ concept introduced by Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

These stations are – Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Vikarabad, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna and Aurangabad railway stations. Water is also made available at counters located near general second class (GS) coaches on platforms. Earlier, this service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations, as stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The economy meals are sold at  including 12 stations within South Central Railway (SCR) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US