ADVERTISEMENT

ECI orders gazette notification of D. K. Aruna’s election as Gadwal MLA

September 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ECI’s decision comes after the Telangana High Court declares election of Bandla Krishan Mohan as void

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president D.K. Aruna (second from left). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Election Commission of India has ordered publication of gazette notification relating to election of D.K. Aruna from Gadwal Assembly constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The order follows the declaration of the Telangana High Court that Ms. Aruna was the returning candidate from the Assembly segment with effect from December 12, 2018. The High Court gave the orders after hearing the petition filed by Ms. Aruna against the election of Bandla Krishna Mohan whose election had been declared as ‘void’.

The ECI, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has asked them to notify the election of Ms. Aruna as the candidate from the constituency. Quoting the High Court’s order (EP No. 4/2019) and notification issued by the ECI under Section 106(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI requested the Government to arrange for the publication of election of Ms. Aruna as the MLA from Gadwal constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The election authority had asked the Government to ensure that copies of the gazette were sent to it as soon as the matter had been notified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US