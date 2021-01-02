Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine conducted in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 11:59 IST

As part of nation-wide dry run for COVID-19 vaccine, it is being conducted in four sites in Hyderabad on Saturday. To conduct the mock exercise, a ward in Nampally Area Hospital was divided into three sections.

There are around 80 lakh beneficiaries in first phase of the vaccination in Telangana. They include healthcare workers, frontline workers in other departments, people above the age of 50 years irrespective of their medical condition and people under 50 years with co-morbidities.

Three steps are involved at vaccination centres. First step is registration or verification counter where a beneficiary has to show ID card and Aadhaar card. The details will be cross checked in CoWin software.

Thereafter, they would be given the vaccine. Then they will be directed to Observation Room where beneficiaries condition will be monitored for half an hour.

The registration desk, vaccination space and observation room was arranged at Area Hospital, Nampally, as part of the dry run.

The other places where it was conducted is Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Nampally, Gandhi Hospital, and a corporate hospital.

Staff nurses who participated in it said they are keen to take the vaccine as the shots will give them peace of mind. "I and my family members would be safe," said Roja, a staff nurse at Nampally Area Hospital.