Drugs Control Laboratory of DCA receives NABL accreditation

March 27, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Drugs Control Laboratory, overseen by the Drugs Control Administration, Government of Telangana, has been awarded the ‘Certificate of Accreditation’ by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Located within the DCA premises in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, the laboratory operates under the administrative purview of the Director-General of DCA. Tasked with conducting analytical quality assessments, the laboratory plays a key role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs and cosmetics manufactured within the State.

Staffed with trained scientific officers, junior scientific officers and junior analysts, the laboratory functions as the State Statutory Laboratory for testing drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The lab carries out its duties, including the analysis of drug formulations received as samples from drug inspectors across the State.

