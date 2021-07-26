Govt. issues dos and don’ts for use of CDP funds

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021

Quantum of funds enhanced from ₹3 cr. to ₹5 cr. from current fiscal

The State government has prohibited taking up construction of residential buildings belonging to Central, State and local governments as well as their departments/agencies as also public sector undertakings and commercial organisations through the funds granted under the Constituency Development Programme (CDP).

The government has issued a series of guidelines relating to dos and don’ts under the scheme. The development follows the enhancement of allocation from the existing ₹ 3 crore to ₹5 crore each to MLAs and MLCs from the current financial year. This is the third enhancement under the scheme since the formation of the State with the government increasing allocation under CDP from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore in 2014-15 and ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore in 2016-17.

MLAs and MLCs could recommend works with an emphasis on creation of durable assets in the constituency to serve the needs of larger sections of people like drinking water facilities, public healthcare buildings and infrastructure in government educational institutions among others. Each MLA and MLC should necessarily propose 40%of the amount, at least ₹2 crore, towards providing infrastructural facilities in government/local body schools.

The guidelines pertained to nature of works that can be taken up under the CDP and the District Collector, assisted by the Chief Planning Officer, would be responsible for execution of works. The Collector should accordingly identify the implementing agency in line with the government rules/guidelines applicable for the purpose.

The guidelines also specify the administrative expenses, accounting procedure that should be adopted and completion of works/settling the accounts. The Collectors should ensure that there is no overlap of works proposed by the MLAs and MLCs and should maintain constituency-wise asset creation register for the works to be carried out by CDP funds. The first instalment of the fund should be released only after obtaining copies of the M-book, utilisation certificate for the previous releases, completion certificates and photograph of the completed works from the implementing agencies concerned.

While field inspection of at least 10% of the works sanctioned is made mandatory, the government made it clear that certain works are prohibited under the programme. These include works involving commercial establishments/units, grants and loans, contribution to any Centre and State/UT relief funds, acquisition of land or payment of compensation to acquired land. The CDP funds should not be utilised for creation of assets for individual/family benefits, construction of swagat dwars/statues and execution of works in unauthorized colonies.

Execution of works in private/individual places has been prohibited except in cases where the individual/private agency donates land for public purposes and legally hands over the place to local bodies/State government.