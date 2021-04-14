Doctors hope for curbs on political rallies

HYDERABAD

14 April 2021 23:45 IST

The medical fraternity in Telangana, which is once again in the thick of COVID-19 patient care, is flummoxed over political parties going ahead with public gatherings and rallies despite coronavirus infections increasing at an alarming rate.

They have urged party heads not to hold campaigning or any public programme as it could lead to a further spurt in cases.

All major parties, including the ruling TRS, holding campaigning programmes for by-elections to Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency has come under sharp criticism by the medical fraternity.

Shortage of beds in major corporate hospitals, high charges for treatment, and other factors were cited as reasons to take all possible precautions to avoid any programme that calls for mass gatherings.

The request has come from doctors who have been attending COVID patients with varying severity. “Everyone, including political parties, should take all precautions to avoid further spread,” said a doctor.