Discharge of flood at all projects recedes in tune with inflows

HYDERABAD

03 August 2021 23:41 IST

Projects building up water storage

Discharge of flood at all major reservoirs in the Krishna Basin — Almatti, Naraynapur, Tungabhadra, Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunsagar and Pulichintala — is on the steady decline in tune with the receding inflows into them.

At Nagarjunasagar, from the discharge of over 3.18 lakh cusecs from 22 crest gates lifted for 10 ft height each till 2 a.m. on Tuesday, it was first reduced 2.6 lakh cusecs by closing four gates, by 8 a.m. it was further reduced to 2.3 lakh cusecs by closing two more gates and by 9 a.m. it was brought down to 2.02 lakh cusecs by closing two more gates.

Gradually, it was brought down to just 31,000 cusecs by 2 p.m. Another 34,000 cusecs was also being let into the river course with power generation as the inflow into the dam came down to 84,000 cusecs at 10 p.m.

At Srisailam, it was reduced to 1.11 lakh cusecs from the four spillway gates open for 10 ft height each and another 63,000 cusecs was being let into the river after power generation in the right and left bank power houses of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the inflow stood at 2.02 lakh cusecs at 10 p.m.

In the upstream at Jurala, the spillway discharge was 1.39 lakh cusecs from 25 crest gates and another 25,000 cusecs was being let into river after power generation against the inflow of 1.8 lakh cusecs. At Narayanpur it the discharge of flood was 1.35 lakh cusecs against the inflow of 1.6 lakh cusecs and at Almatti it was 1.5 lakh cusecs and 2.75 lakh cusecs, respectively.

At Tungabhadra, the discharge of flood was about 10,000 cusecs against inflow of 28,000 cusecs. In the Godavari Basin, only Yellampally Barrage was getting 7,900 cusecs in the upstream of Medigadda. At Medigadda and Kanthanapally Barrages the discharge of flood was over 1.25 lakh cusecs each.