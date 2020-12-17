‘Dharani created confusion, threw real estate sector into a crisis’

Hyderabad

17 December 2020

Officials are actually misleading CM, says Sangareddy MLA

Registration department in Telangana is defunct and the government’s Dharani site has created nothing but confusion throwing the life of thousands of people in the real estate sector out of gear, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy charged.

At a press conference here, he alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was treating Registration department as a research centre and now it is being used to frighten people more than giving them confidence on their properties. Properties safety is the excuse being shown to the people to impose Dharani on them but the government should realise that people’s properties have been safe since the Nizam’s time.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said officials who should guide the Chief Minister are actually misleading him thus causing enormous difficulties to the people and those dependent on real estate. He demanded the Chief Minister to honour the assurance given by him on the Floor of the House on the issue.

The Congress leader wanted to know why the registrations were not being carried out with old methods despite promising to the High Court. He also demanded the Chief Minister to give clear instructions on the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and also not link it to the registrations.