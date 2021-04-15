Demand for government isolation centres higher than private facilities

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 21:42 IST

Ordinary patients prefer these facilities

There is heavy demand for the Telangana isolation centres from people who have mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. Around 150 people a day occupy beds only at COVID Care Centres in Hyderabad — Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet, and Ayurveda Hospital.

While it is open for anyone, it is especially of use to people who do not have space at home and cannot afford isolation at hotels.

Senior officials from the State Health department said that migrant workers, people without homes, children from orphan homes, and others in need opted for the services. Besides, separate rooms are available for family who want to isolate themselves, or for mothers along with their children. Nature Cure Hospital at Begumpet is sought by many.

To know the list of the COVID Care Centres, one can go through daily media bulletins uploaded in https://covid19.telangana.gov.in/

State’s Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that the COVID Care Centres are like mini-hospitals. “Doctors and nurses monitor health of the people admitted there. Medicines and food too are provided. They are sent to nearest hospital if their condition needs higher medical attention. Specialist doctors too visit the centres if need be,” Dr. Ramesh said.

More being opened

As per the daily media bulletin,there are 33 COVID Care Centres of government. However, officials said the number is higher and more are going to be opened.

Apart from people not having required space for isolation at home, elderly with co-morbidities who are concerned about their health after getting detected with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19, too opt for the services.

Some patients who do not know about the facilities walk-in to government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are admitted. Their medical condition is evaluated at triage. After the assessment, doctors decide if a patient needs admission at hospitals or the isolation centres.

Hospital admission

“Hospital beds are for moderate and severe cases. In these times, hospital beds are precious, which should be reserved preserved for patients who need critical care. Medical condition is monitored at the hospitals and the COVID Care Centres,” the Director of Medical Education said.

Another senior official said that some tests needed for COVID-19 patients too are offered, such as D-Dimer.

“Duty doctors number is pasted on a wall. They send us medicines upon calling the number. An egg, rice, curry, curd, rasam is served for lunch. Rotis, rice, rasam, is served in dinner,” said one of the patients admitted in Nature Cure Hospital.

The centre at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital is going to open in a few days. Superintendent of the hospital V. Rajalingam said that they have already started to receive queries about it from people.