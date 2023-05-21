ADVERTISEMENT

Day temperatures continue to remain high in Telangana

May 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Many places have witnessed rainfall which could continue in the next few days

The Hindu Bureau

With the searing heat keeping people indoors, a cobbler on the roadside takes a nap at Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Day temperatures continued to remain high across Telangana, but many places have witnessed rainfall which could continue in the next few days. Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district recorded 45 degree Celsius becoming the hottest place, while Yellandu became the wettest place receiving 5.8 cm rain in Telangana on Sunday

Nizamabad, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Nirmal, Adilabad and Rajanna-Sircilla recorded 44 degree C each. Within the GHMC limits, the highest temperature was 41 degree C at Gachibowli and Chandanagar, with Kapra receiving 1 mm rain, said the weather report by TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall upto 3-4 cm has been recorded in parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal, Mancherial, Khammam, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, and Suryapet .

Hyderabad recorded 40.3 degree C during the day and a minimum of 26.9 degree C. Forecast was rain or thundershowers likely towards evening or night. Other places which experienced extreme heat are Nizamabad 42.2 degree C, Ramagundam 41.2 degree C, Medak 41 degree C, Mahabubnagar 40.9 degree C, and Patancheru and Rajendranagar recording 40 degree C.

