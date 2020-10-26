Dasara festivities end on fiery note

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

26 October 2020 23:31 IST

Burning of Ravana’s effigy draws many a devotee to Bhadrachalam temple

Sri Ram Leela Mahotsavam, the breathtaking event featuring the burning of demon king Ravana’s effigy to mark the triumph of good over evil, added sparkle to the otherwise low-key Vijayadashami celebrations at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

Vijayadashami (Dasara) was celebrated in conformity with the COVID-19 safety protocols at the shrine, popularly known as south Ayodhya, on Monday.

Sri Ram Leela Mahotsavam was preceded by a host of religious rituals including Sankshepa Ramayana Havanam, Purnahuti, Ayudha Puja and Sami Puja earlier in the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The Dasara Mandapam near the temple complex came alive with a flurry of activity late in the evening with the venue playing host to the spectacular Sri Ram Leela Mahotsavam.

Quite a few devotees mainly the denizens of the temple town watched the event with rapt attention, temple sources said.

The effigy of Ravana went up in flames at the end of the event at the mandapam, exemplifying the valour of Lord Rama and symbolising the victory of good over evil.