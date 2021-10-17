Dak Sewa awards presented

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 19:46 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has appreciated the efforts of the postal department in reaching out to people, particularly those living in rural and tribal areas, for delivering benefits like aAsara pensions and pattadar passbooks at their doorstep.

Employees of the postal department have always been at the forefront of service delivery and financial inclusion, he said.

The Chief Secretary presented the Dak Sewa awards for 2021 at a function here on Sunday. The awards were given in eight categories to outstanding performers at the State-level to employees for their service, performance, leadership qualities, productivity and their contributions in improving the image of the department.

