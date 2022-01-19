DA of govt. staff revised, enhanced by 10.01 per cent

HYDERABAD

19 January 2022

Orders released revising dearness allowance

The State government has revised the Dearness Allowance to different categories of employees. The government announced release of three instalments of the DA, that would be payable from July 1 this year. Employees are waiting for the government’s orders sanctioning revision of DA from two years and the dearness allowance has accordingly being revised by 10.01 per cent – from 7.28 per cent to 17.29 per cent of the basic pay with monetary benefit from July 1.

The increase subsumes the three instalments of the DA from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Dearness allowance for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 would remain at 7.28 per cent only in the revised pay scales, the government order issued on Wednesday said. The same rules would be applicable in case of dearness relief being paid to pensioners.

