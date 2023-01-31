Cyberabad CP flags off 14th SHE Shuttle 

January 31, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.S. Raveendra on Tuesday flagged off the 14th SHE Shuttle service for the benefit of women employees in the IT hub.

The bus provides last mile connectivity from Lingampally MMTS to Wipro circle, while covering the many IT, IT enabled services companies and parks on the way.

The police said the Shuttle bus was sponsored by DSM Company as part of their corporate social responsibility.

In the flagging-off ceremony, along with Mr. Raveendra, Manoj Kalra of DSM, Amlu Challagonda of Purchasing Shared Services, Krishna Yedula of SCSC, and other officials were present.