Cyber fraudsters impersonate police commissioner 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 23:31 IST

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat became the latest target of cyber fraudsters.

Reportedly, fraudsters have been operating a WhatsApp account registered with a number, and display picture of Mr. Bhagwat, sending out messages and other requests.

Rachakonda police earlier informed that messages from ‘8764747849’ need to be ignored.

Confirming the incident, the police said an FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station and an investigation was opened.

