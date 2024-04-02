ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber Crime Police Station inaugurated in Warangal

April 02, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Warangal Police Ambar Kishor Jha along with other officials at the inauguration of Cyber Crime Police Station in Hanamkonda on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Commissioner of Warangal Police (CP) Ambar Kishor Jha inaugurated the newly established Cyber Crime Police Station on the premises of Warangal Police Commissionerate headquarters in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In response to the escalating cyber crimes, the State police department has taken proactive measures by establishing six new cyber crime police stations across Telangana under the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau. Among these initiatives, the Cyber Crime Police Station in the Warangal Police Commissionerate has been established,” he said after inaugurating the exclusive facility. Underscoring the importance of public awareness to check this growing menace, Mr. Jha urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyber threats, refrain from sharing personal information with unknown parties, and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Telangana lost ₹157 crore to cyber criminals in February

Report cyber frauds at toll-free number 1930

With the establishment of the exclusive Cyber Crime Police Station in the Warangal Police Commissionerate, victims of cyber crimes within the jurisdiction were encouraged to file complaints at the newly designated facility. The CP urged the people affected by cyber fraud to report the incidents by calling the toll-free number 1930. During the ceremony, police personnel designated as ‘cyber warriors’ received cell phones and SIM cards from the CP.

Cyber crime victims in Telangana get refund of ₹2.19 crore through Lok Adalat 

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Ravinder and Abdul Bari, trainee IPS Officers Ankit and Shubhannag, along with Additional DCPs Ravi, Sanjeev, and Suresh Kumar, ACP Vijaykumar, and Inspector Ravikumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station attended the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US