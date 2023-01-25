CWC agrees to joint survey of Polavaram submergence areas in Telangana

January 25, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has agreed to a joint survey on the areas of submergence in Telangana at full reservoir level (FRL) of Polavaram project after considering the proof submitted and explained by the representative of the State at an inter-state meeting held on the issue.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha as also those of the CWC and Polavaram Project Authority participated in the meeting chaired by Chairman of the CWC Kushvinder Vohra. However, there was no participation of Chhattisgarh, one of the stakeholders, in the meeting held here on Wednesday.

Engineers-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy (AP), B. Nagender Rao (Telangana) and Ashutosh Das (Odisha), Chief Engineers B. Sudhakar Babu (Polavaram), A. Srinivas Reddy (Kothagudem), OSD to Chief Minister (Telangana) Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Director (inter-state) Godavari Waters Subrahmanya Prasad, officials of CWC and PPA participated in the meeting.

At the previous meetings, the authorities of AP had argued that there were no areas of submergence in Telangana and sought proof, if any. At Wedenesday’s meeting, the officials also presented Survey of India maps marking the submergence areas at FRL of Polavaram.

Further, they also presented proof of submergence with regard to eight outfall sluices in Bhadrachalam area including Murredu, Kinnerasani and six other major rivulets due to backwater effect of Polavaram at FRL. Convinced of Telangana’s presentation, the CWC Chairman agreed to the joint survey on the submergence areas in Telangana and directed the authorities of AP to cooperate for the survey.

Telangana has been asking for joint survey on submergence areas at FRL of Polvaram including on the backwater effect on eight outfall sluices at Bhadrachalam. A joint survey has already been conducted as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders in the past on the backwater effect on the water flow in Murredu and Kinnerasani rivulets at FRL Polavaram and it was identified that they would have submergence impact.

The meeting asked the authorities of AP to demark the submergence areas found in the survey conducted after NGT orders. The CWC has directed PPA and AP to take up fresh joint survey on the backwater effect on six other major rivulets, Manuguru Heavy Water Plant, Bhadrachalam temple and its surroundings. Telangana made it clear that it was not against the construction of Polavaram but its concern was only the submergence of its areas and need for taking up protection measures by the PPA.

Odisha ENC Das requested for a submergence study in Odisha areas based on the July 22 flood of last year.