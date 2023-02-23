ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-CCMB celebrates Founder’s Day

February 23, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) celebrated its Founder’s Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of its founder director Pushpa Mitra Bhargava with an alumni meet on Wednesday.

Dr. Bhargava, a visionary scientist, established CCMB, India’s first research laboratory dedicated to modern biology. Over time, the centre has inspired many other life science research institutes in the country. Professors from two of them, Ashoka University associate professor Kasturi Mitra and faculty member at the National Institute of Immunology Aneeshkumar Arimbaserri spoke of their journey from CCMB to their current positions.

The keynote lecture was delivered by National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) director Satyajit Mayor on the fabric-like nature of the cell membrane, and how physicists and biologists have come together to understand the membrane.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the 46 years of its existence, CCMB has groomed about 500 PhD students who now hold important positions in academia and industry around the world, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US