CSIR-CCMB celebrates Founder’s Day

February 23, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) celebrated its Founder’s Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of its founder director Pushpa Mitra Bhargava with an alumni meet on Wednesday.

Dr. Bhargava, a visionary scientist, established CCMB, India’s first research laboratory dedicated to modern biology. Over time, the centre has inspired many other life science research institutes in the country. Professors from two of them, Ashoka University associate professor Kasturi Mitra and faculty member at the National Institute of Immunology Aneeshkumar Arimbaserri spoke of their journey from CCMB to their current positions.

The keynote lecture was delivered by National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) director Satyajit Mayor on the fabric-like nature of the cell membrane, and how physicists and biologists have come together to understand the membrane.

In the 46 years of its existence, CCMB has groomed about 500 PhD students who now hold important positions in academia and industry around the world, said a press release.