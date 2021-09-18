CS seeks reduction of customs duty on oil palm seed import

HYDERABAD

18 September 2021 00:12 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Centre to reduce customs duty on the import of oil palm seed sprouts.

He sought the Centre’s intervention in sourcing good quality seed from the countries across the world.

The Chief Secretary made this request to Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal at the Indian Institute of Millets Research while briefing the latter about the State government’s initiative to take up 20 lakh acres of oil palm plantation in the State. The Chief Secretary earlier met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the IIMR.

The Union Minister was here to inaugurate Nutri-Cereal Seed Centre, millets food processing units and glass house research facilities at the IIMR campus.

Accompanied by Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Mr. Somesh Kumar planted saplings at the IIMR centre.