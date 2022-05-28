CS reviews Formation Day arrangements

May 28, 2022 23:35 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with senior officials reviewed the arrangements being made for the Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 at Public Gardens here.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (R&B) Sunil Sharma, City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Secretary (R&B) K. Srinivasa Raju, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, District Collector of Hyderabad L. Sharman, and Protocol Director Arvinder Singh attended the review.

He instructed the officials to work with coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner. He inspected the police mock drill and enquired about the arrangements made by various departments.

On June 2, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would first pay tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial in front of the Assembly Buildings and reach Public Gardens to unfurl the national tricolour before addressing the gathering.