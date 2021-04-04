Crop ploughed over, land forcibly taken for R&R Colony

SIDDIPET

04 April 2021 19:22 IST

Acquired under compulsory land acquisition, say officials

On Sunday morning Markanti Narasimhulu, a farmer of Mutrajpally in Gajwel municipality limits, went to his field as usual. To his shock and surprise, his entire three acre farm with standing paddy crop was completely damaged. Not only his farm, but also his brother Ayodhya’s four acres land and three acres land of B. Aagamma — a total of 10 acres land — was totally ploughed over and levelled by revenue officials under police protection.

The farm owners claimed that the officials have taken over the land from using force and not following the process of land acquisition under Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (LA Act- 2013).

Already 12 acres of land belonging to M. Narasimhulu, Balaraju, Rajaiah, Balamallu, Veeraiah and Sattaiah was acquired by government and a compensation of ₹ 6 lakh per acre paid to them in 2019. The land is being used to build the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony for the oustees of Mallannasagar in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals.

The farmers were unwilling to sell their lands to the government as the price being offered to them was unrealistic and nowhere near the existing market price. The land in the ares commands more than ₹ 50 lakh per acre in the open market.

The Markanti family is losing land the second time in three years. Their main grouse is that with the amount that is being paid as compensation by the government they would never be able to buy farmland again.

“We are not even being allowed to question the government. I along with three others were taken away to Gajwel police station and were released after six hours when we went to our fields. These are patta lands and being enjoyed since generations,” Mr. Narasimhulu told The Hindu. He has also posted a video in social media stating that officials would be responsible if something goes wrong with his family as they were left with no options.

Revenue officials, when contacted, informed that they have acquired about nine acre land under compulsory land acquisition from the family of Narasimhulu and the compensation amount was deposited with Land Acquisition Authority after notification was issued. Hence, they have every right to take over the land, the official claimed.