Criminals behaving like satyagrahis in Telangana: Tarun Chugh

March 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that ‘criminals’ in Telangana were behaving like ‘satygrahis’.

“This is clearly demonstrated in the recent K. Kavitha episode. Her ‘artificial’ protest in favour of the women’s reservation bill in New Delhi on March 10 and the drama that BRS leaders enacted while Ms. Kavitha was summoned by the ED on March 11 in the liquor policy scam case point towards a systemic attack being unleashed by a nexus of leaders facing serious charges of corruption,” said Mr. Chugh in a release on Sunday.

He said that BJP takes strong exception to the way a few Opposition party leaders have been trying to malign the statutory institutions without realising the impact such a campaign would have on the morale of the personnel.

Talking about the manner in which some BRS leaders, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives, reached Delhi to protest, the BJP leader said, “their histrionics in the national capital are a glaring example of malicious propaganda to deflect the attention of people from the core issue of brazen corruption”.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family looted Telangana in the last nine years. As though that loot is not enough, the money-thirsty family descended on Delhi to join the loot in connivance with AAP leaders. When the scam was out in the public domain, they took the usual recourse to propaganda to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the institutions. What is baffling is their brazenness, even as charges of corruption stare into their faces. There seems to be a pattern in the way the accused behave,” commented Mr. Chugh, adding that AAP leader Manish Sisodia, another accused in the case, held rallies before going to the ED and Ms. Kavita was flanked by its top leaders.

“BRS leaders will repeat ‘these games’ once again on March 16. They will continue their false propaganda against the Prime Minister. But, it is not going to help them in any way. It is wiser for Ms. Kavitha to face the ED like any other accused and answer their questions. I appeal to the Chief Minister to refrain from orchestrating cheap polemics from Pragathi Bhavan,” he said.