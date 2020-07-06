COVID fatalities cross 300-mark

HYDERABAD

06 July 2020 23:14 IST

1,831 test positive for coronavirus in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 fatalities crossed the 300-mark on Monday. With 11 more COVID patients succumbing to the deadly virus, the death toll has touched 306. While the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in India is 3.1%, it is 1.18% in Telangana.

Deaths of COVID patients were intermittent till May 18. Thereafter, fatalities were are reported daily. The highest number of 14 deaths was recorded on June 7.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 25,733 as 1,831 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. This is the third highest number of cases recorded till date. The highest of 1892 was reported on July 3.

The new cases include 1,419 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 160 from Rangareddy, and 117 from Medchal. Of the total 25,733 cases, 10646 are active, 14,781 were discharged, and 306 died. The Test Positivity Rate in the State reached 21.05% which is a new high.

Three persons succumbed to coronavirus in Sangareddy district. According to officials, a municipal councillor died due to COVID and his last rites were performed at a grave yard in the district headquarters. A woman from Sadashivapet and another woman died from IDA Bollaram were the other casualties.

(With inputs from Our Correspondent in Sangareddy)