COVID cases surge in Khammam again

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 20:56 IST

Khammam witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 72 new infections being detected on Tuesday. With this, it stayed at the top of the State’s infection tally for the day along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, which also logged 72 cases. The district had recorded 62 cases on Monday.

Of the 1,23,166 samples put to test across Telangana, 645 turned up positive for the novel coronavirus. Results of 1,505 were awaited.

Four more patients died, taking the death toll to 3,791.

The new infections also included 58 from Karimnagar, 52 from Warangal Urban, 47 from Pedapalli and 42 from Nalgonda. No case was recorded in Narayanpet, and only one infection each was detected in Vikarabad and Medak.

Of the total cases, 9,237 were active as of Tuesday evening.

Vaccination drive

On Monday, 1,59,719 more people in the State were vaccinated against COVID-19. Of them, 39,237 received their first dose and 1,20,482 their second dose. So far, over 1.1 crore persons have received the first dose and 30.57 lakh have taken both jabs.