COVID cases spiking yet again in Telangana

HYDERABAD

03 January 2022 21:36 IST

Positivity rate in State and country has increased by four-fold in the past one week

A sharp spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Telangana on Monday, as 482 people were detected with coronavirus. Daily case load in three days prior to it will put the spike in a perspective.

While 311 COVID positives were detected on December 31, the number was 317 on January 1, and 274 on January 2. The case load was 482 on January 3. While 38,362 people were examined on Monday, results of 3,228 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient had died.

Of the 482 new infections, the highest of 294 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 55 from Rangareddy, 48 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2, 2020 to January 3 of this year, a total of 2.97 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 6,82,971 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,048 are active cases, 6,74,892 have recovered, and 4,031 people have died. No Omicron cases were detected on Monday. Five more people with the variant have recovered. Genome sequencing results of 53 people were awaited.

On Monday morning, State Health Minister T Harish Rao said that positivity rate in the State and in the country has increased by four-fold in the past one week.