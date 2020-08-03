COVID cases drop below 1,000 in TS

HYDERABAD

Drop due to less number of tests

For the first time in a little over a month, less than 1,000 COVID cases in a day were reported in Telangana . On August 2 (Sunday), only 983 cases were reported. Till July 1, less than 1,000 cases a day were reported except on June 27 (1087 cases). Thereafter, the daily count has been more than 1,000 cases except on August 2.

One of the reasons for the sharp drop in the cases could be that only 9,443 COVID tests were conducted on Sunday. Results of 1,414 samples are awaited. From June 30 to August 1, around 20,000 tests a day were conducted.

Of the 983 new cases, 273 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 73 from Rangareddy, 57 from Warangal Urban, 54 from Karimnagar. On the whole, 67,660 cases were recorded till August 2. Of them, 18,500 are active cases, 48,609 were discharged, and 551 have died including 11 people who died on Sunday.

It was mentioned in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department that 46.13% of people died due to COVID-19, and the remaining 53.87% died due to co-morbidities. However, the total deaths considered to draw the percentage distribution was not mentioned. It has been a week that the Health department has been publishing the data. But even the fraction part of the numbers did not change in the seven days.

Regarding beds availability, 3,310 oxygen beds, 9,37 ICU beds were available in the 57 State government hospitals. In 94 private hospitals, 818 oxygen beds and 510 ICU beds were available.