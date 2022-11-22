Country made bomb explodes at bus stand

November 22, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A country made bomb exploded near Husnabad RTC bus stand in Siddipet district on Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident. Police have recovered five bombs. These explosives are reportedly made to scare wild boars and keep them from eating away the crops on farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, officials alerted the police following the explosion of a crude bomb. The police, who recovered five unexploded bombs from the site, are going through the footage of CC cameras in that area for information.