Corruption has become order of the day, says Kerala Principal Secretary

14 December 2021 19:52 IST

Principal Secretary of Government of Kerala Raju Narayana Swamy opined that corruption has become order of the day.

“In a system there will be obstacles. It is nature. The gangrene of corruption is unfortunately eating into the moral fabric of the nation. The need-based and greed-based corruption has become order of the day. It is the duty of a civil servant to fight against corruption to make sure the people get their due. If that is done, nothing can stop this country from achieving its fruitful destination” said Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy while interacting with the students of GITAM on Tuesday on ‘A Bird’s Eye View of New Frontiers of CSE.’ The programme was organised by DISHA (a forum for competitive exams) and Computer Society of India.

Prof. N. Seetaramaiah, Associated Director, School of Technology, Prof. S. Phanikumar, Prof. P. Eswaraiah, Dr. Joseph Jayakar, Dr. P. Narasimha Swamy, M. Kiran Sastry and others were present.

