Corrupt TRS rule cause for BJP’s growth: Maoists

The CPI (Maoist) has said that the corrupt and family rule of TRS was the sole reason for the emergence of BJP as a force in Telangana.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Telangana State committee of Maoists Jagan said the TRS was, a few years back, a decisive supporter of the BJP and marched hand-in-hand with its economic policies. But, the TRS and BJP now focussed on by-election to Munugode Assembly for the sake of preservation of politics of self-interest.

The BJP with its fascist agenda of transforming India into a fascist Hindu Rashtra concentrated on Telangana with all its strength. The Munugode by-election was a dress rehearsal for election to the State Assembly next year.

Mr. Jagan recalled that Telangana was always an inspiring symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity but relapsed into the grip of communal forces in recent days. Even in the days of Telangana armed struggle, the Muslim and Hindu peasantry marched shoulder-to-shoulder against the unjust rule of Nizam and Razakars. Telangana was nothing but a thriving Ganga-Jamuna culture. But, BJP used Munugode by-election to drive a wedge between people on religious lines for political power.

On the other hand, the TRS at any cost wanted to win the by-election to boost its chances in elections next year. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned his seat in Assembly to join the BJP solely to ensure that his business interests flourished.

Mr. Jagan also said the derogatory remarks of BJP MLA Raja Singh on Prophet Mohammed were an open threat to Muslim community and dehumanised it. His suspension from BJP was an eyewash. The agenda of BJP was to communalise Telangana for its victory in Munugode. The party intended to use Telangana as its lab like it had done in Gujarat to spill the blood of innocent people. Therefore, people in every nook and corner of Telangana must be prepared to unitedly fight against the fascist BJP forces.