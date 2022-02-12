Cop jumps into flames, rescues mother and child

Hyderabad

Daredevil call of duty by constable B Sravan Kumar lauded by one and all

The screams of a 13-year-old girl and her mother trapped on the fourth floor of a building that caught fire on Saturday afternoon at Punjagutta forced a traffic constable to risk his life and jump into the flames and heroically rescue them.

This daredevil call of duty by the constable B Sravan Kumar earned him good praises from the citizens as well as his superior officers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sravan said he was on Chief Minister and Governor’s route bandobast duty when he heard a fire message on the manpack (walkie-talkie) around 3 p.m. and immediately rushed to the spot, assessed the surging flames amid billowing smoke and soot. Then he climbed an adjacent building, from there found a way to jump into the fourth floor of the commercial complex where tMalleshwari (40) and her daughter Mounika were trapped in the midst of rising flames.

“The screams and the SOS calls made by the trapped mother and daughter duo guided me to reach them, pull them out into safety. Luckily, none of us was injured,” he said.

Mr. Sravan said that he was totally unmindful and driven only by the call of the duty to rescue the victims, and not even a single thought about his life and family stuck in his mind. “It was a single-minded precise rescue operation I had,” he said.

Ms. Malleshwari works at a hotel in the building and her daughter was accompanying her.