‘Contest elections on BRS and seek public mandate’

There was no one to trust KCR: Bandi Sanjay

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAAD
October 06, 2022 19:34 IST

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister and Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao to resign and seek public mandate again as people voted for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and not for BRS.

“People have voted for TRS and not for BRS. Mr. Chandrashekar Rao lost right to continue as Chief Minister. If you are confident that people will vote you again go for elections,” demanded Mr. Sanjay while speaking to reporters here on Thursday. He said that no one in the TRS was happy with the development and that was visible in their faces.

“Mr. Chandrashekar Rao in the past alleged that the State was paying higher taxes than what it was receiving from the Centre. Now let him clarify how much he would bring to Telangana from the national revenue resources,” said the BJP president. He wanted to know whether the party would contest Munugode Assembly byelection in the name of TRS or BRS. He said that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao could not seek vote in the name of TRS.

“There are several political parties which claim as national like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Anna DMK AIADMK and even AIMIM. What happened to those parties? What is the fate of communist parties?” asked Mr. Sanjay adding that there was no one to trust Mr. Chandrashekar Rao and those who attended the renaming of the TRS to BRS ceremony were either politically unemployed or lost public support in their states. Recalling the comments made by the Chief Minister in the past that national parties could do nothing for the state and they were political tourists, the BJP president asked then why national party had been established. He opined that establishment of BRS was aimed at making party working president K.T. Rama Rao Chief Minister.

Refuting the claim made by the Chief Minister that Dalit Bandhu was extended to 8.4 lakh families, Mr. Sajay demanded release of the list of beneficiaries.

