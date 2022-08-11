Contacting people extensively in Munugode is Congress strategy

Telangana Congress leaders meet discussing strategy for the Munugode bypoll.

August 11, 2022 22:02 IST

Extensive people-contact programmes will be the poll strategy for the Congress in Munugode including padayatras with all senior leaders participating in it.

This was the crux of the outcome of the party’s preparatory meeting on Munugode held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday in the presence of AICC incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and senior leaders including Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mahesh Kumar Goud, R. Damodar Reddy and Eravarti Anil.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi Goud later told reporters that a padayatra would be held from Narayanpur to Choutuppal on August 13 wherein Mr. Revanth Reddy along with leaders and the cadre would participate covering 13 km. Another padayatra would be held on August 16 wherein Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka would participate. On Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations on August 20 the party would reach out to people in all the 175 villages in the constituency.

Mr. Goud claimed that the Munugode bypoll was a result of the BJP and TRS internal understanding to undermine the Congress but they both would end up defeated and exposed before people.

Empty-cylinder protest

Mr. Damodar Reddy said the party had also decided to welcome the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nalgonda district with thousands of women carrying empty gas cylinders showcasing their anger at the rising prices.

Later, a meeting of the Congress frontal organisations was also held to discuss the poll strategy for Munugode. Mr. Revanth Reddy said women had a huge role to play in the Congress’ win in the bypoll. He suggested that they ridicule Mr. Rajgopal Reddy equating him with Praja Shanti Party president K.A. Paul given his childish actions.

AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju, Nadeem Javed, Rohit Chaudhary, TPCC working president Mohd Azharuddin and AICC programme implementation committee Chairman Eleti Maheshwar Reddy also participated.