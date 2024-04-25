Constitution is sacrosanct: BJP

April 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has asserted that it has complete trust in the Constitution of India and it does not intend to do away with any existing reservations. The party has however, provided 10% quota to the economically weaker sections (for upper castes) by making a constitutional amendment.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have time and again made it clear that the Indian Constitution is sacrosanct and reservations will remain, but the Congress is resorting to disinformation more than the Goebbels propaganda,” charged former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, spokespersons N.V. Subash, S. Prakash Reddy and others at a press conference at the BJP office on Thursday.

In response to the chargesheet released against the Modi Government by Telangana Congress leaders, earlier in the day, the BJP leaders said that the Congress has been responsible for several amendments to the Constitution, including bringing changes into the Preamble. “The party did not even flinch to go against the Constitution in imposing Emergency in 1975 by overriding civil rights and imposing restrictions on people, they said.

“The Election Commission (EC) and Governors’ offices were also misused for party interests when in power. Hence, the Congress has no right to criticise us. In fact, the Congress Government should first explain about its failure to implement the guarantees promised during the Assembly elections before releasing a chargesheet against the Modi Government,” said Mr. Rao.

The former MLC alleged that the Majlis Party has played the ‘middleman’ role to bring Congress and BRS together and as a result, probe into the controversial Dharani revenue portal and other scams have been inconclusive.

“People forced the Congress to give Telangana. The party, in fact, was responsible for suicides of youth by delaying the inevitable and finally the separate state was realised with the the help of BJP,” he added.

