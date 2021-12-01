Constable arrested for misbehaving with tenant’s daughter

Hyderabad

01 December 2021 19:57 IST

‘Forcefully hugged her while she was getting ready for school’

A constable was arrested by Cyberabad’s Shankarpally police on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

The 34-year-old accused, a resident of Ganesh Nagar Colony in Shankarpally, was posted at Kukatpally police station. The 14-year-old victim is his tenant’s daughter, police said.

Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the accused entered the victim’s house while she was getting ready for school, forcefully hugged her and further tried to misbehave with her, police said. Her parents went out for work when it happened.

Advertising

Advertising

When the girl resisted, he left. “The girl’s mother noticed the constable leaving their rented portion and questioned her. The victim narrated the whole episode to her mother, and soon they rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint,” police added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 11 r/w 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the constable, who was later remanded to judicial custody.